Issues after Independence

The lack of a stable and democratic political system in Pakistan has serious implications for the country’s internal and external stability and prosperity. The political instability and turmoil in the country have hampered its economic and social development and have increased its vulnerability to internal and external threats. The political system has also failed to address the grievances and demands of the various segments and regions of the country and has alienated and marginalized the people from the state. The political system has also damaged the country’s image and reputation in the international community and has limited its potential and opportunities for cooperation and integration with regional and global actors.
The possible solutions for the major issues of Pakistan after independence require a comprehensive and holistic approach that involves the following elements:
The political system of Pakistan needs to be reformed and strengthened in accordance with the principles of democracy, federalism, and the rule of law. The constitution and the political institutions need to be revised and amended to ensure the separation of powers, the checks and balances, and the accountability and transparency of the state organs. The political system also needs to be more inclusive and representative of the diversity and pluralism of the country, and to ensure the protection and participation of minorities and marginalized groups.
The political system of Pakistan needs to establish a civil-military balance that respects the constitutional and democratic role and authority of the civilian institutions and limits the interference and influence of the military in the political affairs of the country. The military also needs to be reformed and professionalized, and to adopt a more realistic and cooperative approach to the foreign and security policy of the country. The civilian institutions, on the other hand, need to enhance their capacity and credibility and assume their responsibility and leadership in the governance and development of the country.
The political system of Pakistan needs to foster national reconciliation and dialogue among the various political and social forces and groups in the country and to address the historical and contemporary issues and conflicts that have divided and polarized the nation. The political system also needs to promote a culture of tolerance and moderation and to counter the extremism and violence that have plagued the country. The political system also needs to engage and consult the people and the civil society in the decision-making and policy-making processes, and to create a sense of ownership and belonging among the citizens.
The political system of Pakistan needs to pursue regional and international cooperation that enhances the security and prosperity of the country, and that contributes to the peace and stability of the region and the world. The political system also needs to resolve its disputes and differences with its neighbours, especially India, and establish a constructive and cooperative relationship based on mutual respect and interest. The political system also needs to diversify and expand its relations and partnerships with the regional and global stakeholders, and to participate actively and positively in the multilateral forums and initiatives.
Pakistan is a country of challenges and opportunities, which will shape its future and destiny in 2024 and beyond. The country has to overcome its challenges and seize its opportunities, with vision, courage, and determination. The country has to pursue its national interests and aspirations, while also fulfilling its regional and global responsibilities and obligations. The country needs to take a comprehensive and inclusive approach, which involves the participation and cooperation of all the stakeholders, including the government, the opposition, the military, the civil society, minorities, and the international community. The country also needs to adopt a long-term and visionary perspective, which focuses on the development and welfare of its people, rather than the narrow and short-term interests of its elites. The country has the potential and the resources to overcome these crises if it can harness its strengths and opportunities, and overcome its weaknesses and threats. Pakistan also needs to undertake comprehensive and urgent reforms in its political, economic, and social spheres, such as strengthening its democracy and institutions, diversifying and modernizing its economy, improving its human capital and social services, promoting social cohesion and tolerance, and building constructive and peaceful relations with the international community.
Atif Mehmood
The writer is the President of GC Sahiwal Alumni Association and an IT expert.