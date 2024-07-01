ITP intensify action against smoke emitting vehicles

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Taffic Police (ITP) have intensified action against smoke emitting and pressure horns vehicles aiming to curb increasing environmental pollution in the federal capital.

A spokesman of ITP told APP on Sunday that following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the traffic police have intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk directed all Zonal DSPs to take stern action against vehicles involved in polluting the environment. Mobile squads of Islamabad Police have been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles.

These squads patrol in various areas and important boulevards of the city and are directed to take legal action against those vehicles involved in noise and smoke pollution. Special squads had been constituted as per the directions of CTO Islamabad in order to conduct regular checking and issued fine tickets against vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city.

The purpose of this whole practice is to provide a clean environment to citizens and to ensure safety of their health.