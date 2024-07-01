JI to hold sit-in on July 12 in Islamabad against inflation, taxes

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced a sit-in in Islamabad on July 12 against inflated electricity bills and excessive taxes in the budget.

He criticized the government for the prevailing crises of inflation, poverty, unemployment, and lawlessness across the country, which he claimed were forcing young people to leave.

Hafiz Naeem highlighted the impact of inflation leading to a brain drain, lamenting that skilled professionals such as doctors, engineers, and chartered accountants were leaving the country.

Saying, " who would run the country and how would system work if all skilled professional will move abroad."

He stated that half of the youth population had already emigrated, with those remaining often resorting to street crimes and drugs.

The JI leader criticized the incumbent government, alleging that a government formed on the basis of Form-47 was imposed on the country and accused the ruling party of plundering the nation.

He assured that Pakistan’s young population could not be neglected in these challenging circumstances.

JI emir criticized the government sharply, demanding relief for the public and solutions to the ongoing crises. He emphasized the need for the government to reduce taxes, electricity bills, and inflation.

He stressed that the movement would begin with the Islamabad sit-in and declared that negotiations with the government would only occur during the protest rally.

"The public is being oppressed under the heavy burden of taxes."

