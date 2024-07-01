Karachi to get respite from hot weather as sea breeze restores

Amid prolonged spell of searing in city, the Met Office has forecast restoration of the from Monday (today).

Karachi experiencing ‘feel like’ temperatures of 40 Celsius today.

Southwesterly that used to keep the weather bearable in the city has restored, the Met Office said. “With revival of sea winds temperatures likely to drop in the city and citizens will find some respite from scorching heat”.

For days, the metropolis had been enduring extreme temperatures, but the PMD reported today that sea winds are now blowing at 18 km per hour.

Despite this relief, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid in the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach between 35°C and 37°C.

The ‘feel like’ temperature in other cities and districts of Sindh such as Larkana 48 Celsius, Dadue 47 Celsius, Sakhar 45 C and Nawabshah 42 Celsius.

The weather turned pleasant after heavy rain with strong winds in Lahore and other cities of Punjab on Monday.

As per details, Lahore areas including Shadman, Iqbal Town, Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, and Jail Road experienced heavy rainfall that brought the mercury down.

Heavy rain was also reported in Muridke, Daska, Haveli Lakha, Abbottabad, and surrounding areas. Additionally, there was heavy rain in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, Dadyal, Chakswari, Islamgarh, and surrounding areas.