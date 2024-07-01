Karachiites observe International Yoga Day at beach

KARACHI - A ceremony was organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Karachi beach which was participated by a large number of men and women on Sunday. The participants including men, women and children started walking from Nishan-e-Pakistan with banners in their hands where they participated in a short yoga class. The participants in the yoga class said that yoga is an excellent physical exercise and name of mental balance, moreover, yoga helps in maintaining flexibility, strength and balance of the body. Experts said yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India over 5,000 years ago.