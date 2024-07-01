Karachiites observe International Yoga Day at beach

KARACHI - A ceremony was organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Karachi beach which was participated by a large number of men and women on Sunday. The par­ticipants including men, women and children started walking from Nishan-e-Pak­istan with banners in their hands where they participat­ed in a short yoga class. The participants in the yoga class said that yoga is an excellent physical exercise and name of mental balance, moreover, yoga helps in maintaining flexibility, strength and bal­ance of the body. Experts said yoga is a physical, men­tal and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India over 5,000 years ago.