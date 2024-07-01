King Charles keen to turn Royal Lodge into revenue powerhouse

LONDON - The monarch is eager to generate commer­cial revenue from the mansion once he removes the Duke of York, who is current­ly refusing to vacate, it has been reported. Andrew has declined other homes offered and is relying on his “cast-iron lease,” which stipulates that the dilapidated £30 million lodge in Windsor Great Park must be main­tained in good condition. However, sources suggest that Charles will succeed in getting Andrew to de­part. There is even speculation that he might cease the £4 million annu­al support he provides to him. An in­sider said: “It makes sense for Royal Lodge to be handed back to Crown Estates, which can pay for the much-needed repairs and renovations. “It could then be rented to earn money for them, the King’s coffers and the country rather than being a drain on everyone’s resources.” A prop­erty expert said: “Rental of £1mil­lion a year is not far-fetched for a house of that size with incredible royal connections.” Whereas, Bal­moral Castle, a royal residence, will be opened to the public for the first time, allowing people to see and ex­perience the interior design choices made by the King. This event marks the first time in history that the public will have access to view the personal design preferences of the monarch inside Balmoral. Accord­ing to Mirror, the Balmoral Castle is scheduled to open for royal fans from Monday onwards. Balmoral, the Royal Family’s famed Scottish residence, has long been revered as late Queen Elizabeth’s most beloved spots in her kingdom; she routinely spent her summers in the Scottish highlands, and even chose to retire there in her last days. Starting from Monday, visitors can enjoy guided tours of various rooms within the Aberdeenshire castle. This historic venue, cherished by many mon­archs since Queen Victoria’s reign, is warmly regarded by the local Scots who hold a deep affection for their royal neighbors. James Hamil­ton Goddard, who manages visitor enterprises for the Balmoral Estate, and his team have been dedicatedly preparing the entrance hall, red cor­ridor, main and family dining rooms, page’s lobby, library and drawing room for public viewing. He shared: “It’s a magnificent place, I think the King wants people to see (it). We were asked, my department, to put this together and we put this to­gether. The lucky ticket holders will come away having had a glimpse into the Royal family’s holiday home thats exactly what it is, it feels very homely.” Inside Balmoral Castle, Victorian artist Sir Edwin Henry Landseer’s paintings line the walls, curated by Charles. He shares his an­cestor Queen Victoria’s passion for Landseer, a renowned painter and sculptor best known for lions at Nel­son’s Column in Trafalgar Square.