Kundi urges for pivotal role of parliamentary democracy

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday delivered a message on the occasion of World Parliamentary Day, emphasising the pivotal role of parliamentary democracy in state progress and public welfare.

The Governor hailed the Parliament as a sacred institution and a cornerstone of democracy in Pakistan. He underscored the sacrifices made by leaders like Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in strengthening the supremacy of the Parliament in the country.

“Parliament holds the key to ensuring robust democracy and real development for the people,” the Governor asserted, echoing the sentiments shared by President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who both championed the cause of parliamentary sovereignty and national unity.

Governor Kundi concluded by calling upon all political forces to unite in reaffirming their commitment to uphold the supremacy of the Parliament for a prosperous future of Pakistan.

The commemoration of World Parliamentary Day serves as a reminder of the enduring importance of parliamentary institutions in safeguarding the rights and aspirations of the populace towards genuine progress and democratic stability.