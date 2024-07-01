Monday, July 01, 2024
Lahore on high alert ahead of Muharram, Ashura day

Our Staff Reporter
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Ahead of Muharram, the Lahore police has put security on high alert and beefed up the security of churches, mosques, imam bargahs, and  key places.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana said additional police personnel along with snipers have been deployed at important places in the metropolis of Lahore.

 “Police teams are on high alert and performing security duties with due vigilance,” Bilal Siddique Kamiana said. Lahore Police head instructed the Police

personnel to strictly check people and vehicles at the internal and external check posts of the city.

Our Staff Reporter

