LBOD officers directed to ensure cleaning of all sewers before rains

NAWABSHAH - Additional Deputy Commission­er-I Shaheed Benazirabad Naw­ab Samir Laghari visited various sewers and drains in Nawab­shah, including West Nawab­shah, Gujra Branch Drain, Lan­dhi, and Bachheri Drain.

According to a handout issued here, ADC reviewed the sanita­tion situation in the sewers and drains and issued instructions to the LBOD officers to ensure the cleaning of all the sewers before the rains and also take steps for the cleaning of all the drains so that the cleaning of the sewers and drains will prevent the rains. Water can drain easily, too.

LBOD officers, while inform­ing the ADC, said, “The work of cleaning all the sewers and drains in the district is going on fast.” Assistant Commis­sioner (UT) Ghazanfar Prad­hak and LBOD officers, along with ADC, were also present on the occasion.