Medical camps to be set up in all 41 jails, says IGP Prisons

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazeer has emphasised the importance of providing comprehensive healthcare services to prisoners, as maintaining their health is crucial for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

He said that in this regard eye and dental camps would be set up to ensure proper treatment and medical examination of all 60,288 prisoners in 41 jails across the province.

Talking to mediamen here on Sunday, he said the initiative aimed to address the healthcare needs of prisoners, particularly focusing on their vision and dental health, which are often neglected due to limited resources and specialised facilities. Main Farooq said that the eye and dental camps would be provided with the necessary medical staff and equipment to conduct thorough examinations and treatments.

“This will include routine check-ups, prescription of corrective lenses, treatment of dental issues such as cavities and gum diseases, and other essential healthcare services,” he mentioned. DIG Lahore Region Naveed Rauf Langrial said he was visiting all jails regularly and checking implementation of the IGP’s directives.

Senior Superintendent of Central Jail Kot Lakhpat Lahore Chaudhry Ijaz Asghar and Camp Jail Lahore Superintendent Zahir Ahmad Virk told APP that dental camps would start working from Monday, in collaboration with the Health Department.