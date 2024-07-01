NHA planning to realign Motorway at Salt Range

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has decided to find an alterna­tive for the realignment of the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M2) at salt range area, which is slowest and most dangerous portion of this motorway.

The Departmental Development Working Party in a recent meeting held in the chair of Secretary Com­munications Ali Sher Mehsud has given a go ahead to conduct a fea­sibility study in this regard.

Now, NHA is preparing to pro­cure a reputed consultancy firm updation of Feasibility Study and Detailed Design for Realignment of Motorway in salt range area.

Islamabad-Lahore Motor­way is the first motorway of the country and it is considered as important link to the motorway network of the country and it was completed in 1997.

However, the Salt Range section of the M-2 presents significant challenges such as frequent traf­fic accidents, exposure to natural disasters and the arduous climbs towards Islamabad for cargo vehi­cles, facing up to a 7% uphill gra­dient. Since its operation, despite very low driving speed in the area, fatal accidents are a routine mat­ter on said stretch. The motor­way patch that goes through Salt Range is of around 10 kilometers and has 7% downward slope. It is considered to be one of the most dangerous patches on the entire motorway. Unfortunately, this patch of motorways has claimed hundreds of precious lives, in­cluding that awful incident when brakes of a school bus failed and 40 children passed away.

This particular area starts af­ter the Kallar Kahar interchange, when you are going towards Lahore from Islamabad. Since the inauguration of the motor­way in 1997, according to Mo­torway Police, there have been more than 350 accidents on the motorway in Salt Range and claimed more than 200 lives.

“In light of the projected rise in traffic demand along this cor­ridor and enhance safety, finding effective solutions for the issues in the Salt Range section be­comes imperative. Additionally, ensuring a 6-lane traffic capac­ity for the entire M-2 stretch will further contribute to address the anticipated traffic growth and ensure smooth transporta­tion”, NHA argued in its working paper for the project.

Sources informed that the road authority wants the realignment of motorway at salt range by con­structing tunnels and tubes and tentative assessment indicated that there is a need to build 1115 meter long tunnels on said portion and once completed the designed speed will be enhanced up to 90 KM/h. It is pertinent to mention here that a comprehensive study was carried out on slope stabilisa­tion and realignment of motorway for heavy traffic in the Salt Range in order to avoid incidents of land­slides in the area in 2006.

It was decided then that a new alignment meant for heavy traf­fic only be constructed while the lighter vehicles would continue to ply on the existing alignment. The estimated realignment cost at that time was around Rs3-Rs4 billion but same could not be started due to one reason or another even though the then Chairman NHA Maj-Gen (retired) Farrukh Javed was a strong pro­ponent of said project.