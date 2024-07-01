'Not taken into confidence': ANP opposes Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

After JUI-F and PTI, ANP has also opposed the recently announced military operation to wipe out terrorism named, Operation Azm-e-Istehkam.

Provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain announced the party’s policy during his media talk where he raised a lot of eyebrows over the details involved in the military mission and expressed reservations regarding not taken into confidence.

During his talk, he also pointed out concern over the belatedly held election and a need for political stability to stem the country out of crises.

He alleged that the 2023 elections were the most rigged ever and they had even surpassed the 2018 polls in terms of the massive irregularities.

As for the budget, he said the huge taxes imposed on the masses would serve no purpose except the IMF as it was the one which prepared the document.

“Due to the government’s weak policies, the prices of fuel ad electricity are increasing continuously and the lives of the common people are becoming unlivable,” he added.

On the operation, he said the civil society and stakeholders were not taken in confidence over the military action and almost all political parties have opposed it.

