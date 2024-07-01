Pakistan annoyed over Afghan inaction on cross-border terror

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is annoyed with neighbouring Afghanistan over its inaction on the cross-border terrorism that has caused tension. The government, already dealing with severe economic challenges, is upset with the situation on the Afghan border and has conveyed this to Kabul several times.

Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir has taken a firm stance, declaring that “when it comes to the safety and security of every single Pakistani, the whole of Afghanistan can be damned.” In the recent past, Pakistan announced that its security forces conducted anti-terrorism operations against militants based in Afghanistan. These strikes followed an attack on a military post in North Waziristan, Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of seven soldiers.

Pakistan has attempted various strategies to curb these attacks, including negotiations, domestic counterterrorism operations, erecting a border fence, and exerting pressure through the expulsion of thousands of Afghan refugees.

Unlike Pakistan’s brief cross-border crisis with Iran in January, the tensions on the border with Afghanistan are unlikely to dissipate quickly.

Pakistan’s relationship with Afghanistan has been strained for months. Persistent disagreements have surfaced, including disputes over the border. Afghan government does not recognize the border with Pakistan.

Pakistan describes the terrorists as significant threat to the country, saying they have consistently used Afghan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan, however, has emphasized its commitment to work with Afghan authorities to counter terrorism and prevent any terrorist outfit from sabotaging the bilateral relations.

In 2023 alone, Pakistan experienced over 650 attacks, primarily targeting law enforcers and military personnel, resulting in nearly 1,000 deaths.

Pakistan participated in the Doha-III meeting yesterday, represented by Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani, and Ambassador to Afghanistan, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamami.

The agenda, set by the United Nations and Qatari authorities, addresses the ongoing issues.

Pakistan’s stance on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan remains firm, urging Afghanistan to act against terrorist groups responsible for attacks inside Pakistan and to fulfil its commitments to the international community and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s top leadership recently approved the launch of a new military operation aimed at quelling a surge in violence.

Called Azm-e-Istehkam, meaning Resolve for Stability, the operation was announced after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led a review of the country’s counterterrorism operations, especially the National Action Plan adopted in the aftermath of the December 2014 attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School.

The new military plan is expected to focus on domestic security threats and armed fighters crossing over from Afghanistan, amid mounting tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

A statement issued by PM Sharif’s office on June 22 referred to plans to ‘intensify’ efforts to curtail terrorists through regional cooperation with Pakistan’s neighbours.