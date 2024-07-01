Pakistan’s first transgender school to have new classrooms

MULTAN - Secretary School Educa­tion, South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar laid foundation stone of two new classrooms at Paki­stan’s first transgender school at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Gulgasht here Sunday. This initiative, under the governance and empowerment programme of the School Education Department South Pun­jab, is supported by vari­ous social organisations. Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, Secretary School Educa­tion South Punjab, was the chief guest at the event. Other notable who attend­ed the event included ad­ditional secretaries Syeda Saroosh Fatima Sheerazi and Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Section Officer/Trans Education Focal Person Hina Chaudhry, Chairman of Irtiqa Foundation Kha­waja Mazhar Nawaz Sid­diqui, and CEO of Farmers Development Organisation Ghulam Mustafa, alongside representatives from the Education Department and other social organizations. In his address, Dr Khokhar shared practical steps taken by the School Edu­cation Department South Punjab to educate and empower the transgender community through the Trans Education Project. He maintained that three years ago, the project was started in a single room at Government Girls Com­prehensive Higher Sec­ondary School. Since then, many students from the transgender school have successfully passed their matriculation and inter­mediate exams. To further support their economic independence, vocational training in fields such as tailoring, dress designing, and beautician courses has been provided, he said. Dr Khokhar praised the con­tributions of Irtiqa Foun­dation and Farmers De­velopment Organisation in assisting with the construc­tion of the new classrooms. He also acknowledged the completion of projects like the establishment of state-of-the-art vocational and computer labs, as well as the installation of solar sys­tems, with the support of international partners.