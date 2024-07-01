Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, US discuss Afghan peace at Doha moot

Pakistan, US discuss Afghan peace at Doha moot
Monitoring Desk
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, International, Top Stories

DOHA   -   Amidst the ongoing Third Afghan Conference organised by the United Nations in Doha, Pakistan and the United States have engaged in crucial talks regarding the ongoing Afghan peace process.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the conference, focused on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and exchanged proposals aimed at fostering lasting peace in the region.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Special Representative Asif Durrani and comprising Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Mohammad Ejaz and Head of Mission Ambassador Obaidul Rehman Nizamani from Kabul, engaged in multifaceted dialogues during their stay in Doha.

Their interactions extended beyond bilateral talks with the US, encompassing meetings with various international counterparts, including Russian Special Representative Zamir Kabulov.

This marked the first participation of the Afghan Taliban government delegation at such a high-profile international gathering.

Karachi to get respite from hot weather as sea breeze restores

Led by spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid and Sohail Shaheen, the Taliban delegation is stated to present its perspectives at the opening session of the conference.

The Doha conference convenes representatives from across the globe, including prominent figures like US Special Envoy Tom West and Russian Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov, underscoring the international community’s collective efforts towards achieving stability and peace in Afghanistan.

Tags:

Monitoring Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024