Pakistan, US discuss Afghan peace at Doha moot

DOHA - Amidst the ongoing Third Afghan Conference organised by the United Nations in Doha, Pakistan and the United States have engaged in crucial talks regarding the ongoing Afghan peace process.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the conference, focused on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and exchanged proposals aimed at fostering lasting peace in the region.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Special Representative Asif Durrani and comprising Ambassador to Qatar Dr. Mohammad Ejaz and Head of Mission Ambassador Obaidul Rehman Nizamani from Kabul, engaged in multifaceted dialogues during their stay in Doha.

Their interactions extended beyond bilateral talks with the US, encompassing meetings with various international counterparts, including Russian Special Representative Zamir Kabulov.

This marked the first participation of the Afghan Taliban government delegation at such a high-profile international gathering.

Led by spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid and Sohail Shaheen, the Taliban delegation is stated to present its perspectives at the opening session of the conference.

The Doha conference convenes representatives from across the globe, including prominent figures like US Special Envoy Tom West and Russian Special Envoy Zamir Kabulov, underscoring the international community’s collective efforts towards achieving stability and peace in Afghanistan.