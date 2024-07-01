“The Two-Nation Theory may have created Pakistan, but it also perpetuated a narrative of exclusion and division. We must re-write our history to include all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity.” –Ayesha Jalal.

The partition of India and the establishment of Pakistan in 1947 were made possible by the Two-Nation Theory, which maintained that Muslims and Hindus belonged to two distinct nations. This ideology has drawn praise and criticism in the past. It started a new nation-state and brought Muslims together around a common identity, but it also planted the seeds of discord, bloodshed, and eviction. Pakistan’s battles with Islamic extremism, minority rights, and democratic government have exposed the theory’s shortcomings. Today, we recognize the need to move beyond this binary vision and embrace a more inclusive, pluralistic understanding of nationhood. The Two-Nation Theory’s legacy continues to shape Pakistan’s struggles with religious extremism, minority rights, and democratic governance. Today, Pakistan grapples with reconciling its Islamic identity with the need for a more inclusive and pluralistic society, highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of nationhood that accommodates diverse cultures, religions, and identities.