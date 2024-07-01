PCB announces squad for ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup

LAHORE - Nida Dar has been retained as Pakistan captain for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup, which will be held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from 19 to 28 July. The squad was confirmed following a four-day camp, which con­cluded in Karachi on Saturday.

Other members of the squad are - Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Par­vaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani and Wa­heeda Akhtar, who were part of the 17-member squad that toured England last month, have been left out. Instead, the selectors have named Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

Iram’s 53rd and last T20I ap­pearance was against Bangla­desh at Chattogram in October 2023, Omaima played her 48th and last shortest format match against New Zealand in Queen­stown in December 2023, while Aroob’s seventh and last appearance in a T20I was in Karachi against South Africa in September 2023.

Tasmia Rubab, the 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler, is the only uncapped player in the side. She played for Pakistan A against West Indies A and Thailand in November 2023. Representing Multan in the re­cently held National Women’s One-Day Tournament 2023- 24, Tasmia scored 86 runs and took 12 wickets. Tasmia also took four wickets at an economy-rate of 6.36 in the National Women T20 Tourna­ment 2023-24.

Meanwhile, a training camp of the Pakistan women’s na­tional cricket team for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup will commence in Karachi from 5 July and will continue until the side’s departure on 16 July. Head coach Muhammad Wasim will supervise the camp and will be supported by Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling) and Hanif Malik (as­sistant coach – fielding).

Hina Munawar, Rabia Sid­diq and Waleed Ahmed have already been confirmed as the team manager, physiothera­pist and analyst, respectively. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ along with India, Nepal and UAE, while Sri Lanka, Bangla­desh, Thailand and Malaysia are in Group ‘B’. The top two teams from each group will play in the semifinals on July 26.Pakistan will take on India on the opening day of the tour­nament on 19 July, while their matches against Nepal and UAE will be on 21 and 23 July, respectively.