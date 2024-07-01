PCMEA urges govt to revoke ‘anti-export’ budget provisions

LAHORE - The Pakistan Carpet Manu­facturers and Exporters As­sociation (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf expressed disappointment that the government failed to consider the input and con­cerns of industry stakehold­ers in the budgetary process. Furthermore, the modifica­tions to the final tax regime on export earnings are antic­ipated to have a detrimental impact on the export sector. He expressed these views while addressing an emer­gency meeting in the office of the association. Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan and oth­ers were also present on this occasion. The participants of the meeting expressed con­cern over the approval of the final tax regime for export­ers without addressing the concerns of the stakehold­ers. Usman Ashraf said that the above steps will open the door to harass the exporters and a change in the final tax regime will lead to the col­lapse of exports, a system that failed fifteen years ago due to corruption and abuse. He said that on one hand, the government claims to take steps to promote exports and on the other hand, ob­stacles are being put up with its own hands. “Pakistan’s exporters are suffering from higher production costs due to higher taxes compared to other countries in the region and due to which we are getting out of competition in global markets,” he said, adding that the question is that who are convincing the government to imple­ment such policies and the government does not even consider the suggestions of the stakeholders. He said that panic was already spreading before the FBR’s intervention and the recent decision would give it more leeway and according to an estimate, the government’s move will reduce exports by up to $6 billion, adding to the country’s woes. Us­man Ashraf said that there is a request to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Au­rangzeb that office-bearers of export manufacturers and exporters’ associations be called for a meeting and let their stand be heard. “If the government succeeds in convincing us, we will gladly accept the decision, other­wise the government should withdraw the decision in the larger interest of the coun­try,” he concluded.