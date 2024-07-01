Monday, July 01, 2024
Petrol prices jacked up by Rs7.45 per litre, diesel Rs9.56
Fawad Yousafzai
July 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The federal government Sunday jacked up the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 7.45 per litre and 9.56 per litre respectively for the first fortnightly of July 2024.

The prices of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil has also been increased by Rs 10.85 per litre and Rs 9.05 per litre for the first fortnightly of July (w.e.f July 01).

The prices of petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight, said a statement issued by the Finance Division late Sunday night. The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices, based on the price variations in the international market. There will be no change in the applicable taxes & duties, which will remain at the existing level, said the statement.

With the increase of Rs 7.45 per litre the price of Petroleum will climb to Rs 265.61 per litre from Rs 258.16 per litre, while HSD, following a hike of Rs 9.56 per litre will go up to Rs 277.45 per litre from the existing 267.89 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from July 1, till further revision.

