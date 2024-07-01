PFC to participate in Rwanda Int’l Trade Fair

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 27th Rwanda International Trade Fair (RITF), being organised from July 25 to August 15, 2024, at the Gikondo Expo ground in Kigali, Rwanda. Talking to a delegation of exporters, led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday, Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq mentioned that ChenOne would collaborate with the PFC for this prestigious mega event that offers an excellent platform for the council to showcase a wide range of products, including general merchandise, textiles, clothing and garments, leather, etc.