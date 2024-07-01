Monday, July 01, 2024
PFC to participate in Rwanda Int’l Trade Fair

Agencies
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE    -   The Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) will participate in the 27th Rwanda Interna­tional Trade Fair (RITF), being organised from July 25 to August 15, 2024, at the Gikondo Expo ground in Kigali, Rwanda. Talking to a delegation of exporters, led by Muhammad Araib here on Sunday, Council Chief Ex­ecutive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq mentioned that ChenOne would collab­orate with the PFC for this prestigious mega event that offers an excellent platform for the council to showcase a wide range of products, including general merchan­dise, textiles, clothing and garments, leather, etc.

Agencies

