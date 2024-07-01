PIA reduces fares for individuals desirous of performing Umrah

LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a reduction in fares for the individuals desirous to perform Umrah.

The spokesperson of PIA on Sunday said that Umrah pilgrims going to Madinah from Pakistan would benefit from discounted fares.

The two-way fare from Lahore, Islamabad to Medina would be 86,000 (plus tax), while the two-way fare from Karachi to Madina would be Rs76,000 plus tax. It should be mentioned here that earlier the Umrah ticket was available for Rs 120,000. Discounted fares have been applied immediately, and facility would continue till July 15, the spokesperson added.