PM Shehbaz commends Police, FC for thwarting terror attack in Khyber district

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday praised the Police and Frontier Constabulary personnel for foiling a terror attempt in Takhta Baig, Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime minister paid tribute to police officer Ijaz and FC officer Shehzad, who sacrificed their lives fighting terrorists for the sake of the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the martyrs’ elevation in Jannah and for patience and strength for their families to bear this irreparable loss.

Prime Minister stated that the armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies have made countless sacrifices to achieve peace in Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation is proud of its brave heroes and their families and stands united to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country.

A policeman and an FC official were martyred when some unidentified terrorists attacked police posts in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday night.

According to details, the terrorists used rocket launcher and heavy weapons in attack on a joint picket of police and FC in Khyber district due to which a policeman and FC official embraced martyrdom.