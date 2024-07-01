Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PMDC to conduct NRE clinical skills exam later this month

Tahir Niaz
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is set to conduct the National Registration Examination (NRE) Step 2 Clinical Skills Examination (CSE) on July 20-21 and July 27-28, 2024.

According to the PMDC, the exam assesses the clinical skills and competencies of medical graduates, ensuring they meet the required standards for practice. The NRE Step 2 CSE involves practical assessments, including patient interactions, clinical procedures, and decision-making processes. It is akin to an objectively structured clinical examination (OSCE), requiring candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components separately.

Maximum time for the CSE will be 3 hours and 30 minutes, as it would be consisting of 20 stations across various disciplines, including Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, and ENT. A 60% pass rate is required for both the theory and CSE components.

Karachi to get respite from hot weather as sea breeze restores

PMDC President Prof Dr Rizwan Taj has emphasised the exam’s importance for foreign graduates with Pakistani nationality to register with PMDC. He highlighted the significant improvements in medical and dental education, professionalism, and patient care due to PMDC’s efforts.

The NRE Step 2 exam ensures that only competent professionals enter the medical and dental fields, maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in Pakistan.

The transparent and fair design of the exam reduces biases and ensures equal opportunities for all candidates.

It encourages continuous learning and professional development, promoting excellence in healthcare services. The rigorous assessment process upholds public trust in the medical and dental professions and maintains the quality of healthcare services.

Tags:

Tahir Niaz

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1719811835.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024