PMDC to conduct NRE clinical skills exam later this month

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is set to conduct the National Registration Examination (NRE) Step 2 Clinical Skills Examination (CSE) on July 20-21 and July 27-28, 2024.

According to the PMDC, the exam assesses the clinical skills and competencies of medical graduates, ensuring they meet the required standards for practice. The NRE Step 2 CSE involves practical assessments, including patient interactions, clinical procedures, and decision-making processes. It is akin to an objectively structured clinical examination (OSCE), requiring candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components separately.

Maximum time for the CSE will be 3 hours and 30 minutes, as it would be consisting of 20 stations across various disciplines, including Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, and ENT. A 60% pass rate is required for both the theory and CSE components.

PMDC President Prof Dr Rizwan Taj has emphasised the exam’s importance for foreign graduates with Pakistani nationality to register with PMDC. He highlighted the significant improvements in medical and dental education, professionalism, and patient care due to PMDC’s efforts.

The NRE Step 2 exam ensures that only competent professionals enter the medical and dental fields, maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in Pakistan.

The transparent and fair design of the exam reduces biases and ensures equal opportunities for all candidates.

It encourages continuous learning and professional development, promoting excellence in healthcare services. The rigorous assessment process upholds public trust in the medical and dental professions and maintains the quality of healthcare services.