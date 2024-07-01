PMDC to conduct NRE exam

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is set to conduct the National Registration Examination (NRE) Step 2 Clinical Skills Examination (CSE) on July 20-21 and July 27-28, 2024. This exam assesses the clinical skills and competencies of medical graduates, ensuring they meet the required standards for practice. The NRE Step 2 CSE involves practical assessments, including patient interactions, clinical procedures, and decision-making processes. This objectively structured clinical examination (OSCE), requiring candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components separately. The CSE, will be three hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 20 stations across various disciplines, including Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, and ENT. A 60% pass rate is required for both the theory and CSE components. President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj emphasized the exam’s importance for foreign graduates with Pakistani nationality to register with PMDC. He highlighted the significant improvements in medical and dental education, professionalism, and patient care due to PMDC’s efforts. The NRE Step 2 exam ensures that only competent professionals enter the medical and dental fields, maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in Pakistan. The transparent and fair design of the exam reduces biases and ensures equal opportunities for all candidates. It encourages continuous learning and professional development, promoting excellence in healthcare services. The rigorous assessment process upholds public trust in the medical and dental professions and maintains the quality of healthcare services.