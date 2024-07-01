PMDC to conduct NRE exam

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is set to conduct the National Registration Examina­tion (NRE) Step 2 Clini­cal Skills Examination (CSE) on July 20-21 and July 27-28, 2024. This exam assesses the clinical skills and competencies of medi­cal graduates, ensuring they meet the required standards for practice. The NRE Step 2 CSE involves practical as­sessments, including patient interactions, clinical procedures, and decision-making pro­cesses. This objectively structured clinical ex­amination (OSCE), re­quiring candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components separately. The CSE, will be three hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 20 stations across various disciplines, in­cluding Medicine, Sur­gery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, and ENT. A 60% pass rate is required for both the theory and CSE compo­nents. President Paki­stan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj empha­sized the exam’s impor­tance for foreign gradu­ates with Pakistani nationality to register with PMDC. He high­lighted the significant improvements in medi­cal and dental educa­tion, professionalism, and patient care due to PMDC’s efforts. The NRE Step 2 exam en­sures that only compe­tent professionals enter the medical and dental fields, maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in Pakistan. The trans­parent and fair design of the exam reduces bi­ases and ensures equal opportunities for all candidates. It encour­ages continuous learn­ing and professional de­velopment, promoting excellence in healthcare services. The rigorous assessment process up­holds public trust in the medical and dental pro­fessions and maintains the quality of health­care services.