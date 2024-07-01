Monday, July 01, 2024
Police van-trailer collision leaves 10 cops injured in Nawabshah

Web Desk
10:57 AM | July 01, 2024
In a tragic incident, a police van collided with a trailer, leaving 10 cops injured near Nawab Wali Muhammad stop, Nawabshah.

As per details, the incident occurred when the police personnel were traveling from Khandkot for training at the Sakrand Commando Center.

The police officials said that the injured cops were rushed to the nearby hospital whereas the driver of the trailer has been arrested, and the trailer has been taken into custody by the police.

Earlier, at least five people of the same family were killed when a vehicle collided with their motorcycle in Farooqabad city near Pandour village, Sheikhupura late Monday night.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place because of speeding.

The ill-fated family was heading to Gujjar Pura area of Lahore from Amar Sadhu to meet their relatives on Eidul Adha.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Karachi to get respite from hot weather as sea breeze restores

Those died in the mishap have been identified as Shahzad, 26, Fiza, 10, Mehak, eight, Faizan 12 and Sufyan, six. Meanwhile, the injured has been identified as 15-year-old Noor, daughter of Riasat.

In a similar accident occurred in Khairpur, at least five people had been killed and 14 others wounded when a truck overturned on highway.

