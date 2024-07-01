Political heat may go up as PTI endorses anti-govt protests

ISLAMABAD - Political temperature in Pakistan may go up in sweltering July after the main opposition party, the Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has an­nounced its support for the protest by traders against the inflated bills, on July 1 (today).

In Pakistan, the heat would be at its peak in July with temperatures expected to climb to over 50°C in some parts of the country and the month may end up being slightly warmer than this in political terms due to rising anti-government senti­ments among the masses after they received inflated utility bills. Trad­ers had already announced nation­wide protests against electricity bills on July 1 and the PTI on Sunday fully endorsed the protest call by the traders, taking the political tem­perature up.

The All-Pakistan Traders Associa­tion (APTA) had warned the feder­al govt to abolish additional taxes by June 30 or face further actions. Ajmal Baloch, President of the All-Pakistan Traders Association, alongside oth­er traders, made this announcement during a joint press conference in Is­lamabad on Friday. He stated that the government has committed an injustice regarding electricity bills.

He highlighted the discrepancy in billing, saying, “A bill for 200 units is different from that of higher usage. The Independent Power Producers (IPPs), owned by government elites, are being paid in dollars.” He noted that while payments to IPPs are be­ing made for 48,000 megawatts, the actual requirement is around 20,000 megawatts. Appealing to traders and the public, Baloch urged, “On July 1, traders across the country should protest, and the public should join us. There will be protests on every level and every street.”

It may be recalled that in August last, similar protests had erupted across Pakistan and the AJK against inflated power bills and the traders observed shutter-down. In Rawal­pindi and Islamabad, protests were held against inflated electricity bills with shopkeepers and small trad­ers bringing out a rally from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry offices to Fatima Jin­nah Women University in the garri­son city and blocking roads for an hour. The call for the protest was given by RCCI in which all business organisations of the city and canton­ment participated. Like many parts of the country, a shutter-down strike was also observed in Muzaffarabad by traders in protest against inflated electricity bills.