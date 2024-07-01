Monday, July 01, 2024
PPP demands resignation of Sindh Governor Tessori

Web Desk
9:42 PM | July 01, 2024
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday demanded the resignation of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said in a press meeting that Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had spoken against Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. They also demanded that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement apologise for the hurtful statement against ZAB.

They further said that MQM did not give up the thought of hatred and extremism, adding the party gave weapons in the hands of the young generation. They also alleged that people in the 'baldia factory' were burnt alive just for money.

The provincial ministers said that such people should be ashamed of accusing the PPP. 
 

