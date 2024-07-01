Punjab all set to roll out sixth special polio eradication campaign from today

LAHORE - Punjab is all set to roll out sixth special polio eradication campaign of the year from today (Monday) to block intensified risk of polio virus’ local transmission in the province.

The campaign will be held in five districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Muzaffargarh, targeting over 4.5 million children. Announcing the campaign, the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator, and head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal confirmed that campaign was being held to disallow polio virus free space to spread. Mr Afzaal elaborated that over 32 thousand polio workers will participate in the campaign, which will continue for 7 days in Lahore and Rawalpindi. While in other districts the campaign will last five days, he added.

Spelling out Punjab’s challenges, Mr Afzal outlined that Punjab was striving to prevent local transmission of polio virus caused by the movement of high risk and mobile populations.

Punjab’s children will be at heightened risk if local transmission of virus is established, noted Mr Afzaal. However, he resolved to turn environmental samples negative saying that after successful campaigns, even previously, the virus was driven off from Punjab. “With successful campaigns all samples will be turned negative and children be safeguarded”, the EOC coordinator pledged. He reposed full confidence in Punjab’s polio surveillance network saying that it was capable enough to detect any polio virus circulation, enabling the programme to launch timely campaign responses.

Separately, Punjab polio programme head Mr Afzala launched the polio eradication campaign at a special ceremony in Lahore by administering polio drops to children.

Hew was joined by renowned cricketers, fast bowler Mr Muhammad Ali and former Pakistan women team captain, Bismah Maroof. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Afzaal urged cricket stars as well as other sportsmen to join hands with polio eradication programme for the noble cause of polio eradication.

“To remind parents about their role in polio eradication was a job which can only be done by our national heros”, underscored Mr Afzaal.

Both cricketers administered drops to children, urging parents to cooperate with polio teams. “Pakistani cricketers stand with polio teams in fight against the virus. Parents must not lend ears to rumours and disinformation. Pakistan can defeat polio by vaccination in every polio campaign and cooperating with polio teams”, urged Bismah and Muhammad Ali.