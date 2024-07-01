Re-engaging Taliban

Engaging with post-occupation Afghanistan has always been a tricky proposition for the international community. The severi­ty of the destruction caused and the paucity of identifiable gains from two decades of war make confronting Afghanistan again an embar­rassing prospect for Western representatives. However, for Pakistan and regional nations, a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is not a distant prob­lem that can be ignored; it is a present reality that needs to be addressed.

It is time the international community also recognizes this situa­tion and proceeds to reintegrate the war-torn country back into the international sphere. All stakeholders must approach Afghanistan with a firm understanding of ground realities and temper ideologi­cal or dogmatic notions of how such an integration will function. We cannot wish the Taliban away.

As such, it is encouraging to see that the Afghan Taliban delega­tion will participate in the third round of the United Nations-hosted meeting of Special Envoys and Special Representatives on Afghani­stan in Doha. This is the first time the Taliban will attend this initia­tive, which is also being attended by several dozen countries and in­dependent groups, including a delegation from Pakistan. History has taught us that ostracization and isolation of countries from the in­ternational community only entrench their leadership and ideolo­gy further, while removing any possibility of incremental improve­ments, negotiation, or progress. It also tells us that integration into the global order promotes tolerance, builds dependencies, and opens the doors for dogmatic isolationists to be exposed to new ideas.

While the world, including Pakistan, must continue pushing Af­ghanistan to end its discriminatory gender laws, this cannot become a sticking point in the current negotiation. International dictation will not work—three failed invasions by three separate superpow­ers prove that. Instead, the global community must be patient and seek to build rapport and trust first. Afghanistan must be presented with incentives, not ultimatums.