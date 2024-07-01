Re-engaging Taliban

Engaging with post-occupation Afghanistan has always been a tricky proposition for the international community. The severity of the destruction caused and the paucity of identifiable gains from two decades of war make confronting Afghanistan again an embarrassing prospect for Western representatives. However, for Pakistan and regional nations, a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is not a distant problem that can be ignored; it is a present reality that needs to be addressed.
It is time the international community also recognizes this situation and proceeds to reintegrate the war-torn country back into the international sphere. All stakeholders must approach Afghanistan with a firm understanding of ground realities and temper ideological or dogmatic notions of how such an integration will function. We cannot wish the Taliban away.
As such, it is encouraging to see that the Afghan Taliban delegation will participate in the third round of the United Nations-hosted meeting of Special Envoys and Special Representatives on Afghanistan in Doha. This is the first time the Taliban will attend this initiative, which is also being attended by several dozen countries and independent groups, including a delegation from Pakistan. History has taught us that ostracization and isolation of countries from the international community only entrench their leadership and ideology further, while removing any possibility of incremental improvements, negotiation, or progress. It also tells us that integration into the global order promotes tolerance, builds dependencies, and opens the doors for dogmatic isolationists to be exposed to new ideas.
While the world, including Pakistan, must continue pushing Afghanistan to end its discriminatory gender laws, this cannot become a sticking point in the current negotiation. International dictation will not work—three failed invasions by three separate superpowers prove that. Instead, the global community must be patient and seek to build rapport and trust first. Afghanistan must be presented with incentives, not ultimatums.