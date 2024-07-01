Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of minor girl stuffed in bag

MULTAN/SARGODHA - Rescue 1122 recovered a dead body of minor baby girl enclosed in a sack, near Al-Khair Flour Mill here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122, the kid’s dead body was found in a bag. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to Nishtar Hospital. However, the local police are investigating the incident.
MULTAN POLICE ARREST FIVE OUTLAWS IN THEFT CASE
Multan Police claimed to have arrested five alleged outlaws for stealing cash and medicines worth Rs4.4 million from the Burn Centre of Nishtar Hospital.
According to police sources, cash and medicines worth Rs4.4 million were found missing from the Burn Centre on May 22, and Chehlic Police had started an investigation by employing modern technology. The police traced the alleged outlaws, who were staffers of the Burn Centre.
The police also recovered medicines from their possession. The outlaws are identified as Naeem Seyal, Imran, Farhan Shah, Shoaib, and Aamir Kalia. Further investigation is in progress against the alleged outlaws.
DACOITS LOOT RS1M FROM SUPERSTORE IN KOT ADDU
Three dacoits looted Rs1 million from a super-store in Kot Addu city.
According to police sources, three armed outlaws entered the city’s known superstore and held staff hostage at gunpoint. They looted Rs1 million and managed to escape safely. City Police Kot Addu have registered a case and started further investigation.
MAN SETS SIX ANIMALS ON FIRE IN SARGODHA
Six cattle heads received burn injuries when a man set them fire after quarreling with their owner, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday. According to police, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sarwar quarreled over a minor issue, and in a fit of rage, Sarwar with the abetment of Naseem Bibi and others set fire to six animals including two cows, two buffaloes and two calves in Chak No 27/SB. All the animals were in critical condition. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.