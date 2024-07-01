Rescue 1122 recovers dead body of minor girl stuffed in bag

MULTAN/SARGODHA - Rescue 1122 recovered a of minor baby girl enclosed in a sack, near Al-Khair Flour Mill here on Sun­day. According to Rescue 1122, the kid’s was found in a bag. Rescue 1122 shifted the to Nishtar Hospital. However, the local police are investigating the incident.

MULTAN POLICE ARREST FIVE OUTLAWS IN THEFT CASE

Multan Police claimed to have ar­rested five alleged outlaws for stealing cash and medicines worth Rs4.4 mil­lion from the Burn Centre of Nishtar Hospital.

According to police sources, cash and medicines worth Rs4.4 million were found missing from the Burn Centre on May 22, and Chehlic Police had started an investigation by em­ploying modern technology. The po­lice traced the alleged outlaws, who were staffers of the Burn Centre.

The police also recovered medicines from their possession. The outlaws are identified as Naeem Seyal, Imran, Farhan Shah, Shoaib, and Aamir Kalia. Further investigation is in progress against the alleged outlaws.

DACOITS LOOT RS1M FROM SUPERSTORE IN KOT ADDU

Three dacoits looted Rs1 million from a super-store in Kot Addu city.

According to police sources, three armed outlaws entered the city’s known superstore and held staff hos­tage at gunpoint. They looted Rs1 million and managed to escape safely. City Police Kot Addu have registered a case and started further investigation.

MAN SETS SIX ANIMALS ON FIRE IN SARGODHA

Six cattle heads received burn in­juries when a man set them fire after quarreling with their owner, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday. According to po­lice, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sarwar quarreled over a minor issue, and in a fit of rage, Sarwar with the abetment of Naseem Bibi and others set fire to six animals including two cows, two buffaloes and two calves in Chak No 27/SB. All the animals were in critical condition. A case has been registered against the accused. Fur­ther investigation was underway.