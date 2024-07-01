Rs 675.4m generated from auction of Premium Number Plates to be utilised for flood victims: Sharjeel

KARACHI - The Sindh Excise Department has generated Rs675.4 million from the auction of 40 ‘Premum Number Plates’ for first time in the history of the country.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was present in the auction ceremony held at a local hotel on Sunday. The Premium No. 1 Plate was auctioned in Rs100 mil­lion, Premium No Plate 5 in Rs50.3 million, No. 7 in Rs40.6 million, No. 8 in Rs40.10 million and No. 9 in Rs40 millions. On this occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel said that the gener­ated amount would be utilized in the construction of houses for the flood affected people. He said that total of 2,251 houses would be constructed for the flood victims with generated amount. The Sindh government is continuously trying to help the flood affected people, he said.

The minister said that the sec­ond phase of auction of premium number plates would also be held very soon. He said that the next auction was expected to generate additional resources to further sup­port ongoing reconstruction efforts. A comprehensive approach of the government is not only towards the construction of new houses but also for the maintenance of necessary in­frastructure, medical assistance and economic restoration, he added.