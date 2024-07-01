Rs20m donated to AWT for scholarships programme

LAHORE - A UAE based businessman and philanthropist Mian Asad Bashir, donated Rs2 crore to Al­lah Walay Trust (AWT) for its scholarships programme. He handed over donation cheque to Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Di­rector Scholarships Programme of Allah Walay Trust (AWT), during a simple ceremony, held here on Sunday. Mr Shahid Lone, Chairman Allah Walay Trust (AWT) was also present on the occasion.

Dr Butt said that Mr Bashir is a generous and regular donor. Last year, Mr Bashir also donated Rs2 crore for the trust. “We are so grateful for this kind donation for the deserving students doing, professional degrees from public universities,” he added.

He said that this amount will be spent to give scholarships to the deserving students, who are doing professional degrees in medical, engineering and dentistry from six public sec­tor institutions of Lahore i.e. King Edward Medical University (KEMU), University of Engineer­ing and Technology (UET), Fati­ma Jinnah Medical University (FJMU), Punjab University (PU), Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) and De-Montmorency College for dentistry.

Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, Di­rector Scholarships Programme, said that during the year of 2023-24 a total of Rs44,990,900 as a fi­nancial aid has been given to the 723 deserving students doing professional degrees from differ­ent public sector universities.

While giving the details, he said that the Allah Walay Trust (AWT) has been given Rs8,758,850 to the 129 students of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore (AIMC), an amount of Rs3,891,850 to the 45 students of De’Montmorency College of Dentistry, Lahore, Rs6,130,101 to the 110 students of Universi­ty of Engineering and Technol­ogy, Lahore (UET), an amount of Rs482,152 to the 7 students of Fatima Jinnah Medical Uni­versity, Lahore (FJMU), a to­tal of Rs2,189,812 to the 47 students of Punjab University, Lahore (PU) and an amount of Rs3,714,610 to the 81 students of University of Veterinary and animal Science, Lahore (UVAS), an amount of Rs1,821,200 to the 20 students of Punjab Uni­versity of Technology, RASUL, an amount of Rs6,911,060 to the 73 students of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore (AIMC) and an amount of Rs7,996,400 to the 69 students of University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore (UCHS) were given, while and amount of Rs3,094,865 to the 142 students of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), an amount of Rs3,094,865 has also been approved for deserv­ing students.

Dr Butt explained that this is a unique charity programme initi­ated for deserving students of professional degrees and keep providing them financial help till the completion of their degrees.