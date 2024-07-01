Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages

MOSCOW - Russia on Sunday claimed two more east Ukrainian villages as its forces have had the upper hand over Kyiv on the battlefield for months. Moscow has claimed new villages in the east of Ukraine regularly for weeks, as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold them back. Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had “liberated the settlement” of Novoolek¬sandrivka as the Russian army pushes further westwards into the Donetsk region. The vil¬lage -- which lies north-west of occupied Ocheretyne -- is now the most western point of the region that Moscow holds. Moscow also said its forces captured the small village of Spirne, further north in the Do¬netsk region near the border with the neighbouring Lugansk region. Moscow’s Ukraine of¬fensive has dragged on for near¬ly two and a half years.