Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages

Russia claims two more east Ukrainian villages
Agencies
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, International, Headlines

MOSCOW   -   Russia on Sunday claimed two more east Ukrainian villages as its forces have had the upper hand over Kyiv on the battlefield for months. Moscow has claimed new villages in the east of Ukraine regularly for weeks, as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold them back.  Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had “liberated the settlement” of Novoolek¬sandrivka as the Russian army pushes further westwards into the Donetsk region. The vil¬lage -- which lies north-west of occupied Ocheretyne -- is now the most western point of the region that Moscow holds.  Moscow also said its forces captured the small village of Spirne, further north in the Do¬netsk region near the border with the neighbouring Lugansk region. Moscow’s Ukraine of¬fensive has dragged on for near¬ly two and a half years.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024