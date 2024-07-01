SC orders provinces to submit report on climate change measures

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered provinces to submit report about steps taken to tackle the .

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard case with regard to constitution of the .

The court demanded Punjab and Balochistan governments to provide details of steps taken over the . “There is policy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh but what practical steps have been taken,” the court questioned.

The bench ordered the provinces to submit their reports about practical steps taken to address the by July 15.

Advocate General Punjab told the court that steps being taken in the province to address the issue.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah directed the province to submit report in writing on practical steps instead of oral statement.

Chief Secretary Sindh informed the court that the province has made a comprehensive policy.

“How much budget has been allocated to tackle issues, come to the court with complete plan” Justice Shah said.

Chief Secretary told the court that two million homes will be built in Sindh with regard to the adding that 1,50,000 homes have already been constructed.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah observed that budget not allocated in Sindh for .

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also appeared in the court and informed the bench that the province has allocated budget for issues and the government taking further steps.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until July 15.