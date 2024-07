Second ‘Ghamnak’ Hussaini literary festival held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Ghamnaak Hussaini Foundation organised a second literary mela to mark second death anniversary of eminent teacher, human development activist and Sufi poet Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah ‘Ghamknak’ here at global palace other day. Sindh Minister for Ar­chives and Heritage Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was the chief guest while eminent intellectual and former caretaker education minister Madad Ali Sindhi pre­sided over the ceremony. Intellectuals Taj Joyo, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Naseer Mirza, Syed Imdad Ali Jafferi, Dr. Sher Mahrani, Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari, Haseen Musarat Shah, Sabhiyan Mangi, Shaukat Ujjan and other read their papers and delivered speeches.