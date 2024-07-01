Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

KARACHI - Senior Advisor Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider, directed Civil Surgeon Medical Center for Federal Government employees to redress complaints of delay in issuance of medical fitness certificates and medical bills. The senior advisor, during visit of the Civil Surgeon office, also stressed that all the federal departments and officers concerned should solve the problems of the people by using the powers given under the constitution and the law. Syed Anwar Haider said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is trying to redress public complaints against various departments and institutions of the federal government and is providing relief to the complainants in minimum time and without any fee. He said that the Civil Surgeon Office Karachi is an important department of the central government that looks after the matters pertaining to fitness of government employees, health care and medical bills etc. The Ombudsman secretariat had received complaints of delay in issuance of medical bills and medical fitness certificates and they should be resolved. He urged officers of the Civil Surgeon Office to perform their duties in a good manner and create convenience for the people.