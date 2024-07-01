Monday, July 01, 2024
Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

July 01, 2024
KARACHI    -   Senior Ad­visor Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Haider, directed Civil Surgeon Medical Center for Federal Government employ­ees to redress complaints of delay in issuance of medical fitness certificates and medi­cal bills. The senior advisor, during visit of the Civil Sur­geon office, also stressed that all the federal depart­ments and officers concerned should solve the problems of the people by using the pow­ers given under the constitu­tion and the law. Syed Anwar Haider said that the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat is trying to redress public com­plaints against various de­partments and institutions of the federal government and is providing relief to the complainants in minimum time and without any fee. He said that the Civil Surgeon Of­fice Karachi is an important department of the central government that looks after the matters pertaining to fit­ness of government employ­ees, health care and medical bills etc. The Ombudsman secretariat had received com­plaints of delay in issuance of medical bills and medical fitness certificates and they should be resolved. He urged officers of the Civil Surgeon Office to perform their duties in a good manner and create convenience for the people.

