Seven died in Karachi coaster accident

ISLAMABAD - At least seven passengers were killed, including three women and three children, while many others suffered serious injuries in Karachi, a TV channel and police reported on Sunday.

According to details, an ill-fated coaster carrying more than 40 people suddenly col­lided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of seven passengers, including three children who died on the spot; four others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, and sev­eral others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. The children deceased were identified as Sakeen, Zeenar and Kinza while three others included Qadeer, Sughra, Saadia and a dead woman yet to be identified, a rescue official said. Further investigations are underway