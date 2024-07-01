Shaza leaves for China to attend Digital Economy Conference 2024

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has left for China on Sun­day on an official visit to represent Pakistan at the four-days Global Digital Economy Conference (GDEC) 2024 being held in Beijing from July 2.

Minister of State for IT will visit booths of Paki­stani tech companies and meet their representa­tives said a news release. She will also attend “Euro Asia Pakistan Digital Economy Forum”. She will also participate in the panel discussions. Minister of State for IT will hold meetings with President China Academy of Information and Communica­tion Technology (CAICT), Global Vice President NXP Semiconductors, and Ali Baba Group. The Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 to be held at Chi­na National Convention Center, Beijing, is aimed to expand global cooperation in the digital economy.