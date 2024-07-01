Sialkot DC, DPO stress peace committee members’ role for unity among Muslims

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain and District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal have emphasised the pivotal role of district peace committee members in fostering unity among Muslims during Muharram.

They highlighted that all necessary arrange­ments, including security, cleanliness, and mainte­nance of procession routes, have been meticulously finalised. They were addressing the district peace committee meeting, held here on Sunday at the DC office. Also present were Additional Deputy Com­missioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Incharge Security Inspector Muhammad Saeed, and Convener District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Cheema. Scholars and other participants shared their perspectives during the meeting. DC Muham­mad Zulqarnain and DPO Hasan Iqbal stated that stringent security measures will be enforced, with thorough searches conducted on all procession at­tendees. Male and female volunteers, in collabora­tion with the police, will be deployed by the organ­isers for this purpose. Civil Defence officers and personnel will support the police, they added.

They said that Rescue 1122 and the Health De­partment are on high alert for Ashura Muharram. Municipal authorities, including the Municipal Corporation, Solid Waste Management Company, and Municipal Committees, have been directed to ensure cleanliness, lighting, and road maintenance along procession routes.

Regarding utilities, it was assured that Gujran­wala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) will main­tain uninterrupted power supply along proces­sion routes, with standby generators arranged for emergencies. All concerned entities, includ­ing GEPCO, Sui Northern Gas, and PTCL, will en­sure the integrity of their installations, including wires along the procession routes. Members of the District Peace Committee, including Hafiz As­ghar Cheema, Maulana Ayub Khan, Maulana Ayub Appal, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, and others, expressed confidence that Sialkot district will up­hold peace and order.