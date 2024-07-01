Sialkot DC, DPO stress peace committee members’ role for unity among Muslims

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain and District Police Officer (DPO) Hasan Iqbal have emphasised the pivotal role of district peace committee members in fostering unity among Muslims during Muharram.
They highlighted that all necessary arrangements, including security, cleanliness, and maintenance of procession routes, have been meticulously finalised. They were addressing the district peace committee meeting, held here on Sunday at the DC office. Also present were Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Incharge Security Inspector Muhammad Saeed, and Convener District Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Cheema. Scholars and other participants shared their perspectives during the meeting. DC Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Hasan Iqbal stated that stringent security measures will be enforced, with thorough searches conducted on all procession attendees. Male and female volunteers, in collaboration with the police, will be deployed by the organisers for this purpose. Civil Defence officers and personnel will support the police, they added.
They said that Rescue 1122 and the Health Department are on high alert for Ashura Muharram. Municipal authorities, including the Municipal Corporation, Solid Waste Management Company, and Municipal Committees, have been directed to ensure cleanliness, lighting, and road maintenance along procession routes.
Regarding utilities, it was assured that Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) will maintain uninterrupted power supply along procession routes, with standby generators arranged for emergencies. All concerned entities, including GEPCO, Sui Northern Gas, and PTCL, will ensure the integrity of their installations, including wires along the procession routes. Members of the District Peace Committee, including Hafiz Asghar Cheema, Maulana Ayub Khan, Maulana Ayub Appal, Pir Ghulam Hussain Sultani, and others, expressed confidence that Sialkot district will uphold peace and order.