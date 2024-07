KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Sun­day gave assent to the budget for the next fiscal year 2024-25. He also signed the Sindh Finance Bill 2024-25. The process of approving the bud­get has completed with the signature of the Sindh Gover­nor. It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Assembly had approved the Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 and the Sindh Finance Bill 2024-25 a few days ago.