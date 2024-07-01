Sindh regional Ombudsman offices directed to improve their performance

KARACHI - Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh Dr. Mu­hammad Sohail Rajput has said that all the regional offic­es of the Sindh Ombudsman should improve their perfor­mance in order to immediate­ly resolve the problems of the people. He expressed these views during a meeting of the district officers through vid­eo link here Sunday. The Om­budsman of Sindh said that his office was working to re­solve the issues of the people. Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput further said that social media could play an important role in creating awareness of the performance of the provin­cial ombudsman office.