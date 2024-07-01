SoS call by small real estate investors

ISLAMABAD - As billions of rupees real estate industry is in shambles, small investors have desired from the government to introduce consumers oriented poli­cies for their one-time bailout to save their hard earned money. Thousands of small investors had invested in real estate with hopes to earn some profit for their families, but in spite of earning any profit now even their principle amount is in dan­ger due to prolonged recession in the industry.

Already suffering from price hike and in­creasing cost of living, these investors are badly wedged in this downturn especially those who thought this small term investment, a panacea to their sufferings never knowing, these plots files could also haunt them. Now they are in complete dejection seeing no immediate hopes of relief with housing societies’ owners pushing them for paying installments and other charges.

“Situation is too worrisome for us. We had pur­chased files to earn some profit but recession in industry has pushed us to wall,” said a small in­vestor Rashid Mahmood, who had booked a flat in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi. “I was swayed by boom in real estate and thought I could add to my little saving by investing in real estate. But, soon I got truck up like thousands others, due to abrupt re­cession.” He revealed that after paying down pay­ment and couple of installments, he dried up of finances and fear cancellation of his booking.