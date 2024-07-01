South Punjab Addl IGP visits district Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Kamran Khan vis­ited District Khanewal on Sunday. He was received by DPO Ismail Kharak on his arrival at DPO office. Additional IG South Pun­jab was saluted at Yadgar Shuhada Police Memorial adjacent to the DPO office by a police contingent. Speaking on the issue, Ad­ditional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan said that the brave lives in the attributes of history. Yes, the wel­fare and patronage of the families of martyred police are among the top priori­ties of the department. A crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional IG South Pun­jab. During the meeting, DPO Ismail Kharak Crime Control and Muharram Al Haram gave a detailed briefing about peace and security measures.