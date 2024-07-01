South Punjab Addl IGP visits district Khanewal

KHANEWAL - Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Kamran Khan visited District Khanewal on Sunday. He was received by DPO Ismail Kharak on his arrival at DPO office. Additional IG South Punjab was saluted at Yadgar Shuhada Police Memorial adjacent to the DPO office by a police contingent. Speaking on the issue, Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan said that the brave lives in the attributes of history. Yes, the welfare and patronage of the families of martyred police are among the top priorities of the department. A crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional IG South Punjab. During the meeting, DPO Ismail Kharak Crime Control and Muharram Al Haram gave a detailed briefing about peace and security measures.