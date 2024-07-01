Monday, July 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

South Punjab Addl IGP visits district Khanewal

Staff Reporter
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL    -    Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Kamran Khan vis­ited District Khanewal on Sunday. He was received by DPO Ismail Kharak on his arrival at DPO office. Additional IG South Pun­jab was saluted at Yadgar Shuhada Police Memorial adjacent to the DPO office by a police contingent. Speaking on the issue, Ad­ditional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan said that the brave lives in the attributes of history. Yes, the wel­fare and patronage of the families of martyred police are among the top priori­ties of the department. A crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional IG South Pun­jab. During the meeting, DPO Ismail Kharak Crime Control and Muharram Al Haram gave a detailed briefing about peace and security measures.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1719732452.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024