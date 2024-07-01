Monday, July 01, 2024
SSP chairs meeting to discuss security arrangements for Muharram

APP
July 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Hyderabad SSP Farrukh Ali Lanjar reviewed the security arrangements for the upcom­ing month of Muharram at a meeting at his office here on Sunday. The police spokes­man Awais Rajput informed that besides the police offi­cials, the representatives of the mourners’ organizations and imam bargah attended the meeting.

The SSP assured the rep­resentatives that the police would extending complete co­ordination to the organizers. He said a day to day security plan would be shared with the organizers. The SSP directed the DSPs and SHOs of all the police stations to carry out the combing exercises and to man the city’s entry and exit points. He told the meeting that a control room was be­ing established in his office to work round the clock.

APP

