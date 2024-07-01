Struggle for power has assumed form of ever-expanding wildfire, says Saad Rafique

Top PML-N leader and former railways minister Khawaja has stated that the decades-long struggle for power, authority and resources has escalated into a raging wildfire.

In a post on the social networking site X, the former minister remarked, “Hatred, malice, lies and revenge continually fuel this fire, knowing that while parties may destroy each other, they cannot extinguish it.”

Rafique further said that no party was willing to pause, reflect, admit mistakes or step back for mutual progress.