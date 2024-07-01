Students rally against Israeli atrocities in Gaza

KARACHI - Students staged a rally from Boat Basin to the US Consulate General in Karachi on Saturday in protest over atrocities in Gaza by Israel with the support of the US.

The rally was organised by the Islami Jamiat Ta­laba in which students from almost every educa­tional institutions of the metropolis participated.

Carrying placards and banners, the protest­ing students chanted slogans against Israel and its allies. JI-Karachi chief Munem Zafar, IJT-Pakistan chief Hassan Bilal Hashmi and others spoke at the event. Mr Zafar hailed the Palestinian resistance fighters against Israel and said that Israel had destroyed more than 80 per cent of Gaza.

“A systematic genocide has been carried out in Gaza by Israel with the active support by the US government and others allied states and due to the silence of the rulers of the Islamic coun­tries,” he said. He said that Israel could not defeat Hamas despite using all its resources and killing over 38,000 innocent civilians.

He said that Israel had killed over 25,000 wom­en and children “in a systematic genocide, apart from grave crimes against humanity”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Hashmi said that the youth of Pakistan did not believe in any two-state solution. “Everyone knows as a matter of fact that Zionists from across the world were brought to Palestine by the US and other pow­ers to establish a rogue state in the Middle East for their own strategic benefits,” he said. A three-member delegation submitted a memorandum at the US consulate.