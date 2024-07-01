Supreme Court to resume SIC petition today

The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) appeal against a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today (Monday).

A 13-member full court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is going to hear the case at 11:30am. The ECP’s lawyer, Sikandar Bashir Mohmand, will resume his arguments.

Peoples Party lawyer, Farooq H Naik will also present his arguments in this case.

The counsels for the SIC have already presented their arguments before the court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has also submitted a request to be included in the case.

The ECP argues that the SIC is not eligible for reserved seats.