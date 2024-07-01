Monday, July 01, 2024
Tarar rejects Fazl’s demand

Info minister says general election will be held in 2029

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 01, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that the general election would only be held in 2029 upon completion of the constitutional tenure of the incumbent government. While reacting to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s presser, he said the Parliament was an appropriate forum to do politics in the current circumstances. “Solution to all the problems in politics lies in negotiations and dialogue,” the minister added.

Tarar termed Maulana a “seasoned” and “respected” politician, urging him to appreciate the government’s economic policies that drove an increase in the foreign exchange reserves, and took the stock exchange to historic highest level. He also lauded the government for strengthening the rupee and reducing trade deficit significantly.

