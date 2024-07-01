TDAP, Pakistan Mission in Uzbekistan enhance meat exports

ISLAMABAD - The Agro and Food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Mission in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is actively enhancing meat exports by facilitating a visit from the State Veterinary Department of Uzbekistan from June 23, 2024, to July 7, 2024.
This two-member delegation is inspecting 17 slaughterhouses across Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Nowshera to register more facilities and meet Uzbekistan’s growing demand. Previously, only five Pakistani slaughterhouses were registered for export, but market access in 2022 led to a significant increase in meat exports, rising from $10.52 million in FY 2022 to $13.55 million in FY 2023-24.
The delegation has inspected seven slaughterhouses in Karachi and is currently in Lahore to inspect six more, before proceeding to Peshawar, Nowshera, and Islamabad. The inspectors have expressed their satisfaction and excitement over the state-of-the-art meat processing facilities, indicating promising outcomes from this visit.
This initiative is expected to further boost export volumes and solidify Pakistan’s position as a key meat supplier to Uzbekistan, ensuring sustained growth and future prospects in this market. Mr Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, commented, “We are committed to enhancing Pakistan’s meat export potential through strategic collaborations and by adhering to international standards. The visit by the Uzbek delegation is a testament to our efforts, and we are confident that it will open new avenues for our exporters and strengthen our trade ties with Uzbekistan.”