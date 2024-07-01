TDAP, Pakistan Mission in Uzbekistan enhance meat exports

ISLAMABAD - The Agro and Food Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collabora­tion with the Pakistan Mission in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is actively enhancing meat exports by facili­tating a visit from the State Vet­erinary Department of Uzbekistan from June 23, 2024, to July 7, 2024.

This two-member delegation is inspecting 17 slaughterhouses across Karachi, Lahore, Pesha­war, and Nowshera to register more facilities and meet Uzbeki­stan’s growing demand. Previ­ously, only five Pakistani slaugh­terhouses were registered for export, but market access in 2022 led to a significant increase in meat exports, rising from $10.52 million in FY 2022 to $13.55 mil­lion in FY 2023-24.

The delegation has inspected sev­en slaughterhouses in Karachi and is currently in Lahore to inspect six more, before proceeding to Pesha­war, Nowshera, and Islamabad. The inspectors have expressed their satisfaction and excitement over the state-of-the-art meat process­ing facilities, indicating promising outcomes from this visit.

This initiative is expected to further boost export volumes and solidify Pakistan’s position as a key meat supplier to Uzbeki­stan, ensuring sustained growth and future prospects in this mar­ket. Mr Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP, commented, “We are committed to enhancing Pakistan’s meat export potential through strategic collaborations and by adhering to international standards. The visit by the Uz­bek delegation is a testament to our efforts, and we are confident that it will open new avenues for our exporters and strengthen our trade ties with Uzbekistan.”