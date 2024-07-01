Tom Cruise spotted with Mission Impossible co-star to watch Coldplay at Glastonbury

LONDON - is seen having a good time with Mission Impos­sible co-star Simon Pegg while watching Coldplay headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on June 29. In the photos shared via DailyMail.com, the Top Gun star reunited with Simon at the event. Both stars were spotted talking to Gillian Anderson as they enjoyed Coldplay from a VIP balcony. Coldplay reportedly made history as they became the first group ever to headline Glastonbury five times and sent the crowd went crazy. The British band introduced Michael J. Fox who appeared on stage in his wheelchair as he played the guitar. Tom’s appearance comes just one week after he was seen danc­ing in the VIP tent at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her boyfriend Travis Kelce The Jack Reacher actor’s appear­ance came one week after he was seen dancing in the VIP tent at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with her boyfriend Tra­vis Kelce. Social media clips from the concert showed the Travis embracing Tom, as the pair smiled and laughed while Taylor performed. At one point, Travis put his hands on the Oblivion star’s shoulders and whispered something in his ear.